NEW WAVERLY — The New Waverly ISD school board voted Monday to let all district employees be granted five additional paid leave days if related to COVID-19.
The motion passed with a unanimous vote.
The call for the policy change came after several other school districts in the area approved paid COVID-19 leave for their faculty and staff, including Huntsville ISD.
The change will allow employees to have a minimum of 12 sick days.
“This is very similar to what we did in the spring, but it is a little more stringent,” NWISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said. “If someone is deemed a close-contact then that counts or if someone feels sick and wants to get tested then that will count as well. The only rule is that it has to be directly tied to COVID.”
District leaders say that they have also acquired over 700 COVID-19 tests that can be used to test employees that are close-contact. Hail noted that there are 10-15 staff members that have had to use personal or sick days for COVID-19 this school year.
BOND INFORMATIONAL MEETING SCHEDULED
New Waverly ISD leaders will host an informational meeting on its $24.5 bond election, which will go before voters on Nov. 2.
The meeting will be held tonight in the New Waverly Elementary School cafeteria at 6:30 p.m.
The bond measure will replace an aging intermediate school with new construction adjacent to the current elementary school. Other priority items include additional classrooms at the elementary school and high school and a new gym for the combined elementary/ intermediate school campus.
New Waverly ISD has not passed a construction bond in nearly two decades.
