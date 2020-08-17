New Waverly school board members approved the system’s $11.93 million budget during their Monday meeting.
With revenues totaling $11.3 million, the budget is projected to have a $562,773 deficit, according to New Waverly ISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail, who presented the 2020-21 budget. The majority of the district’s deficit comes from added expenses due to health precautions from the novel coronavirus.
Significant increase to home valuations in the district, has forced the school leaders to lower its maintenance and operations tax rate, which was approved at $0.9638 per $100 home valuation — a near 10 cent reduction from the prior year.
However, district trustees chose to keep its interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate at $0.19 per $100 valuation, which Hail said could help the district payoff its bond six years ahead of schedule.
“According to the way it should work, the state lowers the amount of money it gives to public school when the amount available from local funds increases,” Hail said. “In our case, values went up so much that we dropped our rate and will have less revenue.”
In its budget, New Waverly ISD is projecting deficits of $452,030 from its general fund and $110,743 in cafeteria expenses from an expansion of its summer feeding program.
In other business, trustees:
• approved an engagement agreement for bond counsel legal services with Locke Lord LLP.
• approved an order to refinance the district’s bonds, which is expected to save at least $300,000.
• approved participation in the Project Connectivity program, which will provide partial funding for 150 iPads, 330 laptops and 300 hotspots. Hail said that the new devices will bring the district close to a 1-to-1 student to device ratio.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.