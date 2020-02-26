New Waverly High School band students perform well at Solo & Ensemble

NEW WAVERLY — Six New Waverly High School band students scored well in the UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest Feb. 21 at College Park High School.
Four students earned medals, led by Cade Edney who grabbed Division I ratings on both Class 1 piano and Class 1 Marimba. He will advance to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest on May 30 at Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville.
Three other Bulldogs earned 1st Division medals, including Emma Anderson (Class 2 clarinet solo), Brandy Goodner (Class 2 baritone solo) and Nehemiah Oliphant (Class 1 tuba solo).
Vincent Li (Class 2 snare drum) and Rebekah Slott (Class 2 bass clarinet) secured 2nd Division ratings in their contests.
