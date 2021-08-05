New Waverly firefighters train for growing needs

NEW WAVERLY — After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, Walker County firefighters returned to College Station last week, where they trained in learning valuable new skills and certifications at the world-class Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Municipal Fire School.
The training facility picked up where it left off last week, for the 92nd annual TEEX Municipal Fire School, with over 1,200 students from across the state in attendance and approximately 300 instructors from across the country. New Waverly Fire Department district chief Jimmy Williams returned for his 16th year as an instructor with the school.
“They rotate the students through different projects, they’re taught fire fighting skills and at the end of the week, they’re one step closer to being certified as firefighters at various levels,” New Waverly Fire Department fire chief Jimmy Williams said. “We have some that specialize in rescue, hazardous materials, things like that, so we do a lot of different training, it’s a lot of work, but it’s certainly worth the effort.”
In the past, Williams has worked mainly teaching hazardous materials courses involving flammable liquids. This year, he was accompanied by two fellow instructors from NWFD, teaching different stations for a group of 28 students working to become career firefighters.
“The I-45 section between Houston and Dallas has been named the deadliest stretch of freeway in the United States, so we spent the first day teaching them all of the different techniques to rescue people that are trapped in automobile accidents,” Williams said, adding that he trained his students using the jaws of life, a hydraulic rescue tool.
The following two days were spent covering hazardous materials, house fires and how to rescue individuals trapped inside.
Not only does NWFD provide instructors for the program, but students from the fire department attend the school each year for classes ranging from 36 to 40 hours, training in apparatus operations, wild land fires or learning how to be officers in the fire service. This year, the students learned rope rescue, a technique used to rescue people from heights, like the tops of buildings, and repel them down to safety.
“It’s not uncommon, we do see those types of calls from time to time. Right now, particularly, I think there was one in the Conroe area this week where a construction worker got overheated on the roof of a building and was unable to get down. The rescue crew had to go up there, secure him and bring him down with rope rescue systems,” Williams said.
With call volumes increasing every year and expansion in the area, the annual fire school is an essential tool for the department to keep up with the growing need, as it serves as the backbone of the NWFD training program.
“We can do some training on a local basis, but when you look at a facility like the Texas A&M fire school and the training field there, it’s a world class facility. There’s hundreds of different props on the field, there’s different scenarios that you can put firefighters through … no one community can afford to build all of that in their area,” Williams said. “Having a facility like that within an hour’s drive and having the ability to gain the funding to attend that training, it’s huge for our organization.”
NWFD is able to attend the school each year through a grant program offered by the TEEX Municipal Fire School and Texas A&M Forest Service, awarding $661,873 in tuition, meals and lodging grants to more than 950 students. Through the grant, those from NWFD are able to undergo the training they need at no cost to the fire department.
“That’s something that helps the more rural fire departments that may not have the funding, it provides them a funding means so that they can go to schools like this. Without the grant program, we would not be able to send the people that we are,” Williams said. “It makes us better firefighters and that’s where we get the training and the certifications that we need. When the state needs us to deploy, we can then send firefighters across the country as needed.”