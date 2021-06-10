New Waverly firefighters tackle unusual fire on Interstate 45

NEW WAVERLY — A large component that houses the generating system for wind turbines caught fire on Interstate 45 Thursday afternoon after a mechanical failure on the 18 wheeler transporting it sparked a fire.
Multiple crews from the New Waverly Fire Department responded immediately, requesting an additional crew from the North Montgomery County Fire Department. The first arriving New Waverly engines were able to bring the fire under control within a few minutes but not before the truck’s trailer and the turbine nacelle received significant damage.
Northbound traffic on I-45 came to a standstill as crews finished extinguishing the fire and and the resulting back up had many drivers exiting the freeway and traveling on Hwy. 75 to make their way north. After approximately 45 minutes, emergency personnel were able to clear the scene and get traffic flowing again, but the damaged trailer will remain on the shoulder until it can be removed by clean-up crews.
An engine from the Huntsville Fire Department responded to New Waverly to cover the area while the New Waverly crews were tied up on the freeway.
No injuries were reported.
