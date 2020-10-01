New Waverly firefighters return home from California fire lines

After spending two weeks working 24 hour shifts, the first crew of New Waverly firefighters returned home earlier this week, flying into Houston on a charter flight provided courtesy of Southwest Airlines. Southwest made two flights available to the State of Texas, ferrying over a hundred fresh replacements to Sacramento and returning the Texas crews to their home agencies.
New Waverly Firefighters Byron Robinson and David Thompson were assigned to Texas Strike Team 143. Both are full-time Firefighters for the Conroe Fire Department and deployed on a CFD Wildland Fire Engine led by former NWFD firefighter Thomas Chavis. The strike team was assigned to the Creek Fire in the Sierra Nevada Mountain range east of Fresno.
Firefighters would begin their 24-hour shifts early in the day, building and clearing containment lines in preparation for evening burnout operations, designed to clear out flammable brush and strengthen the containment perimeter. After each 24-hour shift they would rotate off for a 24 hour rest period and then begin again on a new section of line.
Robinson described the conditions as incredibly dry, with dramatic temperature swings from the 80s during the day to the mid 30s at night. He said the mountainous terrain and temperature cycles produced shifting wind conditions and changing fire behavior. During the day, the fire moved at a slower pace, allowing firefighters to prepare for the burn out operations, which generally took place around dinner time. As the evening progressed fire activity would intensify and firefighters would patrol the containment lines all night looking for spot fires. He went on to say that the Firefighters used all of their training and experience to accomplish the various tasks they were assigned, including many things “that we were taught, but never thought that we would do.”
The firefighters returning from California and those that replaced them have all undergone specialized training and meet national qualification standards for their assigned roles. Wildland firefighter training and qualification standards are set by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group or NWCG, composed of representatives of state and federal agencies responsible for wildland firefighting. Most New Waverly firefighters have completed a NWCG Wildland Firefighter training program, and are qualified for deployments such as this, while several have already achieved or working towards additional qualifications that would allow them to supervise other wildland firefighters or perform specific tasks during major wildland fires.
New Waverly Firefighter Steven Billnoske is currently leading a strike team composed of several different Texas fire crews assigned to the Creek Fire. While the Creek Fire has grown to over 300,000 acres, firefighters continue to make progress and containment is estimated at 44% as of Thursday morning.
Recently, a crew of New Waverly firefighters with specialized chainsaw training deployed to east Texas in the wake of Hurricane Laura. For the past decade, NWFD has now deployed three different times to California and numerous times across the state of Texas.
The training and experience gained through these deployment programs improves local capabilities while offering assisting to local jurisdictions affected during a disaster situation. The costs of the training and deployment is reimbursed through state and federal disaster funds and does not impose an additional burden on local residents.
