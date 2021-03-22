Firefighters from one Walker County fire department are taking the fight to COVID-19.
As Walker County marked the one year anniversary since the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed, crews from the New Waverly Fire Department have helped vaccinate hundreds in the small community. The department has hosted multiple drive-thru vaccination clinics, while also supplying the one-dose vaccine to school staff at every campus within New Waverly ISD.
Firefighter EMTs and paramedics have administered over 200 doses a day since the initiative started last week.
At the same time, firefighters are continuing to schedule home visits in Walker County Emergency Services District No. 2, offering in-home vaccinations to vulnerable residents who cannot travel to a clinic site. The program was initiated by the NWFD in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s call to provide access to the vaccine for homebound Texans.
Senior citizens and disabled persons who reside within Walker County Emergency Services District No. 2 who cannot travel to a clinic site can schedule a home vaccination visit by calling the New Waverly Fire Department non-emergency number at 936-344-6911.
New Waverly Fire Chief Jacob Slott credits the success of the program to the New Waverly firefighters working extra shifts to administer the vaccines and the tireless efforts of Emergency Management Coordinator Butch Davis, as he works to improve vaccine access across the county.
