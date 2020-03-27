New Waverly Fire and Walker County EMS crews ramp up precautions as global pandemic reaches region

While the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections continues to grow in urban areas, residents in rural parts of the country are not immune to its spread. Just this week, officials confirmed the first case in Walker County, a male in his 20s, followed by a second confirmed case of a female in her 30s.
New Waverly Firefighters and Walker County EMS have not seen a major uptick in medical emergencies, but New Waverly Fire Department District Chief Josh Slott reported that crews have responded to at least two medical emergencies where the patient exhibited possible symptoms of COVID-19. Fire and EMS personnel have been preparing for these types of responses for several weeks now, updating response procedures and ensuring that they have sufficient personal protective equipment for emergency personnel.
Just this week, several Houston Firefighters were exposed to a patient with COVID-19, leading to them being quarantined and at least one firefighter being subsequently taken to the hospital with apparent COVID-19 related complications.
Slott stated that his department has been working closely with Walker County EMS and Emergency Management to ensure that they continue to respond appropriately to provide patient care while protecting first responders. Both he and Emergency Management Coordinator Butch Davis stress that residents should not call 911 seeking to be tested for COVID-19, noting that 911 should only be used for medical emergencies.
Residents with suspected COVID-19 symptoms or exposure should first contact their primary care physician for screening to determine if they meet the criteria for testing.
Davis stated that both of the confirmed Walker County coronavirus patients are isolated at home and are in good condition. He also stated that Huntsville Memorial Hospital has administered approximately 90 tests and nine of those tests have already returned as negative. The rest of those tested will remain isolated for 14 days or until their test results are confirmed to be negative.
