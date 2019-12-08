New Waverly drama hosting dinner theater show

The sights and sounds of the holidays are coming to New Waverly.
New Waverly schools’ drama department is set to host a dinner theater production of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ Dec. 19, with dinner beginning at 6 p.m. and the show following at 7 p.m. The production features a cast of 14 high school students and 10 elementary and middle school students, with the newly-formed New Waverly High School choir.
“We will typically do a variety show leading up to Christmas, but I wanted to give the kids the opportunity to share the experience they have gotten in terms of on-stage acting,” director David Vela said. “We have some very talented actors here. We have performed at the UIL One-Act Play Championships the last few years and have racked up major acclaim.”
‘A Christmas Carol’ tells the beloved story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the bitter, self-serving man devoid of Christmas spirit. He is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, who take him through sequences of his life, which helps him learn the true meaning of the season. He returns to his life to redeem himself and show the world his new-found Christmas spirit.
“We chose to do ‘A Christmas Carol’ because it is a well known show that everybody can relate to,” Vela added. “We have a wonderful cast of all ages. Our Scrooge is wonderfully portrayed and the younger actors do a great job as the orphans and children.”
Vela and co-director Janna Burzynski have worked with the cast since auditions began in September to prepare the production for its premiere, collaborating with New Waverly High School choir director Lindsay Pennington, whose choir will entertain the audience leading up to the show and at intermission. She and choir co-director Nataly Davis have worked with more than 20 students after school and during activity period to prepare several songs for the event.
“Both the choir and our drama program are quite new, but we have some very talented local performers who deserve to shine,” Vela said.
Dinner for the show will be prepared by parents of the performers and boosters, featuring brisket, potatoes, salad, drinks and a choice of dessert.
Tickets will be $20 for dinner and the show, or $10 each. Organizers suggest purchasing tickets in advance to ensure the booster club has enough food prepared for the number of people attending. Tickets can be purchased from New Waverly High School by calling 936-344-6451 or from New Waverly Elementary School at 936-344-2900.
“I encourage the community to come out to see the show and have dinner with us, because us and the kids have put in a lot of work to make this a great night,” Vela added. “It will be a wonderful night and I hope to see a great turnout of support for the show.”
