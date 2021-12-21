New Waverly director composes students to big victory in Region Band audition

New Waverly’s junior high and high school band students outplayed themselves in this year’s Region Band auditions, making history as the school’s largest group to land coveted spots in the Association of Texas Small School Bands Region 9.
Two New Waverly High School band students earned spots in the Region 9 ATSSB High School All Region Band and will be advancing to Area E auditions in January, for the chance to play in one of five area bands in the state.
Junior second chair bass clarinet, Emma Anderson, tried out for two instruments, clarinet and bass clarinet, earning second chair, second place for bass clarinet. She was accompanied by freshman seventh chair percussionist, Madison Wood, who was tasked with hitting a specific note on the xylophone, keeping that pitch in her ear, while tuning three different types of percussion instruments to that same note, without going back to the starting instrument.
Both were joined by eight junior high students, who also secured seats in the ATSSB Region 9 Middle School All Region Band.
“I had a great time and I will definitely do it again next year,” said Eva Skilllern, who placed as 12th chair clarinet.
Skillern was accompanied by Efren Ramirez as second chair euphonium, Austin Brewer as second chair oboe, Zora Scott as second chair percussion, Zoe Chick as first chair euphonium, Alivia Mullaney as seventh chair clarinet, Roger Garcia as third chair tuba and Daniel Nixon as first chair trumpet.
"I am very proud of myself for earning first chair and I know that my family and friends are proud, too,” Nixon said.
All Region Band is a culmination of the top players from across the region, selected through audition processes involving each student to anonymously perform technical music pieces for a panel of judges and honoring them for their skill and accuracy. Those selected to All Region Band rehearse and play together in a Christmas concert, while high school band members can proceed to Area auditions.
Students can choose to opt-in to play for the competition, though there was little discord among them. A total of 20 junior high students left for the competition Dec. 6, while five high school students followed suit the next day, on a single school bus to Splendora High School.
“I had never seen so many students make it and I 100% believe it was because we had Mr. Harrison here,” said Stephanie Wlodkowski, the director of bands for New Waverly ISD.
This year's notes were in harmony thanks to the help of assistant band director Jaime Harrison and tutor Leonard Arnold for percussion instruments, who helped prepare the students over the past four months for the competition.
The high school students are now looking ahead to the Area competition, which will take place in January.
