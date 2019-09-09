A new budget is coming to the city of New Waverly.
The public will have an opportunity to voice their opinions about the proposed budget for the new fiscal year. The council is also scheduled to propose the tax rate and budgets for the various utilities across the city.
“As the population grows in and around the city, we will need to increase the budget to ensure we can provide the proper services,” New Waverly mayor Nathaniel James said. “We will propose a tax rate to the county, as required, but we will continue our 0% tax rate.”
The tax rate proposal is a requirement from the county, but the rate will not change from 0% in the foreseeable future, the mayor said. Among the other budget items on the agenda is a general fund budget and a water and sewer budget. The budgets will be applied to the fiscal year from October 1 to September 30 of next year.
“Water and sewer services are crucial for any city, so the increase is certainly necessary,” James added. “We are looking forward to hearing from the community with any comments or concerns they may have.”
Also on the agenda for tonight's meeting includes:
• consideration of a 25.86 acre annexation plan.
• consideration of a removal of statutory contribution rate limit.
The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at New Waverly City Hall.
