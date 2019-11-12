Changes could soon be coming for those looking to build mobile homes in New Waverly.
A proposed ordinance by the New Waverly City Council Tuesday night calls for regulations regarding the location and construction of mobile homes within the city limits.
“This has been the law in New Waverly, but we have not had to enforce it. But that changed as some have tried to add mobile homes to current properties, and asked for variances,” New Waverly Mayor Nathaniel James said. “We want to be fair, but we need to play by the rules. Residents will need a new an individual plat of land and driveway if they wish to add this.”
The ordinance requires a valid permit issued by the city in the name of such person for the specific location, parking, construction, alteration or extension proposed. In order to obtain a permit, a manufactured home must be located in a mobile home park or an individual mobile home site 12,000 square-feet or larger.
“We live in such a rural community that it would not be long until more families want to bring mobile homes onto their properties,” councilwoman Chrissy Dahse said. “We want to stop new mobile home parks from coming in and disregarding our regulations.”
In other action, the New Waverly City Council voted to appoint Ignatious Slott as mayor pro tem for his second term.
The next scheduled meeting of the New Waverly City Council is set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 at New Waverly City Hall.
