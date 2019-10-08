City of New Waverly employees have something to look forward to.
Members of the New Waverly City Council approved a new retirement matching program at their regular meeting Tuesday night.
“We love our dedicated employees and want them to be supported throughout their lives,” New Waverly Mayor Nathaniel James said. “I believe this will be a great benefit to them and to our city.”
The retirement plan is made possible through the Texas Municipal Retirement System. Retirement for city employees have been through the same program, but the change will raise the amount matched by employees from 1.5-to-1 to 2-to-1. Council members will also not have to pass an ordinance to re-authorize the benefits each year, as the updated service credit will remain in effect.
“By approving this change, we will also remove the statutory maximum contribution limit. This will allow us to determine if we need to adopt plan improvements in the future,” James said.
In order to qualify for the retirement program, employees need to be working for at least five years, be over the age of 60-years-old or have worked there for 20 years. The program will be implemented Jan. 1, 2020.
Other action taken by the council included:
• designating Ralph Bales and Chrissy Dahse as representatives for the Houston-Galveston Area Council’s general assembly, set for the beginning of 2020.
The next meeting of the New Waverly City Council is set for 6 p.m. on November 12 at New Waverly City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.