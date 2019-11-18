New Waverly schools have delayed the addition of more ESL teachers for another year.
The New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees chose to continue its use of ESL teacher waivers during its regular meeting Monday night, giving the district another year to hire teachers in accordance with its needs.
“We currently have the minimum amount of teachers we need at this time, but we need to hire more to help us meet our needs,” New Waverly ISD Superintendent Darol Hail said. “This allows us another year to meet our goals and ensure we have proper staffing.”
As the population of non-english-speaking students continues to grow, more english as a second language teachers are needed to ensure they are served and receive instruction. ESL classes teach students general speaking, reading, writing and listening skills.
“We will continue to grow our roster of ESL teachers and have more certified than we need,” Hail said. “Their work is crucial for students to succeed in school and adjust to our english-speaking society.”
State law mandates a certain amount of ESL teachers by the amount of non-native english speaking students in the schools.
The next meeting of the New Waverly ISD School Board is set for Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.
