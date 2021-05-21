AUSTIN - Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Walker County Judge Danny Pierce, and Mayor Nathaniel James announced Friday that the Texas General Land Office has approved more than $6.6 million in flood mitigation projects to improve sewer and drainage infrastructure in the city of New Waverly.
These infrastructure projects will directly benefit residents in a majority low-to-moderate income (LMI) area that faced repetitive storm damage in 2015, 2016, and in 2017 with Hurricane Harvey.
“Far too many communities across Texas are in dire need of infrastructure improvement such as drainage and sewer system improvements,” Bush said. “Projects like this one in New Waverly ensure our state’s resilience to future natural disasters. This historic funding will help fortify Texas homes, businesses and critical infrastructure in preparation for future events, and the GLO is proud to help address this tremendous need.”
“Walker County is honored to have been selected as a recipient of this much needed grant to improve the wastewater needs of our growing New Waverly community,” Walker County Judge our residents.”Danny Pierce added. “We are thankful for the resources made available to meet the needs of
In May 2020, the Texas General Land Office announced the kick-off of the application process for the first round of more than $2.3 billion in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to protect Texas communities hit by Hurricane Harvey and severe flooding in 2015 and 2016.
Applications closed for the first round of funding October 28, 2020, and the GLO evaluated all 290 submitted applications in accordance with the HUD approved scoring criteria. Eligible applications with the highest scores were awarded funds. The second round of the competition will award the remaining $1,144,776,720 in mitigation funding to Hurricane Harvey eligible entities.
HUD defines mitigation as activities that increase resilience to disasters and reduce or eliminate the long-term risk of loss of life, injury, damage to and loss of property, and suffering and hardship, by lessening the impact of future disasters. They requires that at least 50% of total funds must be used for activities benefiting low-to moderate-income persons.
The city of New Waverly’s sewer system improvements project will mitigate severe, repetitive flooding and sewer issues resulting from hurricanes, tropical storms, tropical depressions and riverine flooding events. The improvements include decommissioning of the city’s east-side wastewater treatment plant, which is located in the 100-year floodplain and expanding the west-side wastewater treatment plant to handle all of the city’s sewer needs. They will also construct a new gravity sewer line and a force main.
The overall emphasis of the project will be to ensure the resilience to future natural disasters. The enhanced functionality of the system will ensure the long-term protection of life, property, and alleviate or lessen the potential for injury and suffering of the city.
