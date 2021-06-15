NEW WAVERLY — For the first time, the starting salary of teachers in the New Waverly Independent School District this year will be at least $40,000.
The move comes after the district’s school board Monday evening unanimously approved a base-wage increase that will raise the pay for first-year teachers nearly $5,000.
For years, New Waverly has focused its teacher salary scales on retaining experienced educators. However, the district has continued to face challenges with recruitment of both new and experienced educators.
“We can’t compete with these surrounding districts, but we also have got to be more proactive with our city to get some businesses here. That is the only way that we are going to be able to compete for top educators,” said board member Cornelia Goffney, who spent years as an educator within NWISD. “People love New Waverly and want to work here, but pay is the bottom line.”
Even with the increase, New Waverly ISD remains far behind neighboring school districts. Willis ISD started teachers at $52,000 for the 2020-21 school year, while Huntsville ISD began at $46,000.
Board members also improved a 50% increase in pay for bus drivers and agreed to hire a new special education teacher.
“I’ve said it time and time again that our bus drivers are underpaid. Those people, along with our teachers are essential and should be paid a fair wage,” said board member Jacob Slott. “This is a good first step.”
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the New Waverly ISD School Board is scheduled for July 19.
