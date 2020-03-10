New Waverly actors successfully defend district title

For the fourth year in a row, New Waverly High School actors are district champions.
New Waverly's one-act play squad successfully defended their title in the UIL District 23-3A competition on March 4 at the Lucas Lynn Middle School theatre in Wills, with rendition of ‘Arsenic and Old Lace.’ The play, which is typically performed in three acts, was cut down into just one for the competition.
“We are very proud of all of our actors for winning and defending their title for the fourth consecutive year,” New Waverly theater director Davey Vela said. “I am very proud of this play, which judges said was one of the best cuttings of the play he had ever seen. They also considered our set very well constructed and believable.”
Several New Waverly actors also earned individual honors, including Brandi Goodner, who was named best actress for the second year in a row. Neo Oliphant and Cade Edney earned all-star cast honors.
“All of our actors did a wonderful job. They have worked hard for two months to put this play together,” Vela added. “I think we can go a long way this year, but no matter what, these students’ talent cannot be denied.”
New Waverly previously won the district tournament in 2017 with ‘The Diviners,’ 2018 with ‘Crimes of the Heart’ and 2019 with ‘You Can’t Take it with You,’ all directed by Vela and co-director Janna Burzynski.
New Waverly actors will return to the stage March 21 in Sealy for the bi-district championships.
“We are all looking forward to the next round in Sealy,” Vela said. “It will be a tough competition, but I think they will do very well. They have worked so hard and it shows.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.