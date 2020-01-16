The Huntsville Public Library has launched a new integrated library system bringing new, efficient technology to the community.
“We are very excited to get our visitors up to speed on some of the exciting changes we have coming to the library,” interim librarian Rachel McPhail said. “These changes include a new database which will allow patrons to communicate with us better and find information much easier.”
Apollo, the new integrated library system, serves public libraries across the country with more than 300,000 resources. Apollo allows users to renew items, utilize a vast catalog, handle holds and overdue books and request new items. The system also allows for easy use by children through pictures to find information from dinosaurs to comics.
“Apollo adds some great new bells and whistles to our system and makes the relationship between the library and patrons much better,” McPhail added. “The new system allows us more time to focus on programs at the library to bring new and exciting things to the community.”
Among the new programs coming to the library is a revamped genealogy system which allows users to find military records and documents more easily. The library will now offer adult literacy tutors to those who want to improve their reading, writing and speaking in English and prepare for the GED test, free of charge.
“We are very excited about the new tutoring program. It will allow patrons to find their love of reading and books, which we want to bring to the entire community,” McPhail said. “The genealogy program is also exciting. We have had these classes for a while, but now our patrons can access much more.”
The library is hosting Library Night Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. in the Staggs Community room, to provide an interactive presentation about Apollo and the new programs coming to the library.
“If you are not getting the most from your library experience, Library Night will help bridge the gap,” McPhail added. “Many times, people think that it costs money to get a library card or attend our programs, but that is not the case. We are here for the community to enrich their lives and better themselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.