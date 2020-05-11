New taxing jurisdiction coming to Walker County?

Counties across the country face uncertainty about funding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walker County is no exception.
Despite recent public pushback, the Walker County Commissioners Court narrowly ratified an order that could create a new taxing jurisdiction in unincorporated territories of Walker County. The taxing district, which would impose a 1.5% sales tax, would give the county extra revenue for line items such as road maintenance, public safety and economic development.
However, the new taxing district — and subsequent sales tax hike — must clear a public vote before implementation.
According to commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3), the new taxing jurisdiction would incorporate all areas of the county outside of Huntsville city limits and emergency service district No. 1 and No. 2. Emergency Service District No. 3, which was established around the Pine Prairie and Crabbs Prairie area last year, would not be able to collect taxes if the new district is approved by voters.
The order ratification comes two weeks after a clerical error failed to post the court’s agenda online, sparking social media backlash from other media outlets.
“I’m a firm believer in the people and their right to choose. However, the fact is that people were given false information on the facts and made this into a storm that it shouldn’t be,” Daugette said. “We have an idea that affects people in a specified area of the county and those people will have the ability to say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’”
Two commissioners — Ronnie White (Pct. 2) and Jimmy Henry (Pct. 4) — voted against the order’s ratification, with White stating that “it was the right thing to do, but the wrong time to do it.”
County leaders are unsure how much revenue will be generated from the district, but noted that it would be minimal in the current time. They, however, hope that the district will be able to generate significant revenue as development expands in the region over the next few decades.
In other action commissioners:
• accepted $58,008 in supplemental funding from the Department of Justice Programs coronavirus emergency program.
• approved $3,500 out of the county’s bridge fund for maintenance on the Boswell Creek Bridge on Four Notch Road. The bridge is scheduled for replacement by the Texas Department of Transportation in 2021.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for May 26 at the Walker County Courthouse.
