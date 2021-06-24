New SHSU degree provides path to athletic training career

Through the creation of the new Master of Science in Athletic Training program, Sam Houston State University continues to provide student-centered education in the College of Health Sciences. The purpose of this 58 credit-hour program is to produce highly skilled clinicians who also possess experience in research.
“The coursework includes laboratory-based classes as well as an extensive clinical education component that will assist students in their development of essential and advanced skills in athletic training,” said Mary Williams, program director of the MSAT. “Our program students in the MSAT will also complete a research project with the mentorship of faculty and preceptors that will be presented at professional conferences and submitted for publication to peer-reviewed journals.”
Athletic trainers can enhance quality of life through prevention, examination, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of emergent, acute or chronic injuries and medical conditions. Sam Houston State is taking steps to stay on top of changes in the industry by creating this program with an emphasis on clinical evaluation and diagnosis to send experienced athletic trainers into the Texas workforce.
“Athletic training as a profession is moving to a master’s degree level program,” said Emily Roper, department chair and professor for the Department of Kinesiology. “Workforce needs in the greater Houston area are very favorable.”
The Department of Kinesiology is excited to offer students in the program state-of-the-art facilities located in the newly renovated Lee Drain Building, including a brand-new athletic training laboratory classroom, computer lab and simulation suite.
In addition to offering students quality education and resources, the program will conduct a self-study during the 2021-2022 academic year to begin the accreditation process with the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education for the MSAT.
“Students must graduate from a CAATE accredited professional program to be eligible to sit for the national board exam,” Roper said.
The MSAT program can be completed in combination with a bachelor’s degree in either Kinesiology with a concentration in Clinical Exercise Science or Health Sciences as a 3+2 program, which allows the student to earn both degrees in only five years. The degree can also be completed as a stand-alone two-year master’s program.
The first cohort of graduate students began the program in the summer of 2021, the priority deadline for the next MSAT cohort is November 15th, 2021. New cohorts are admitted once per year each summer, with the next cohort beginning in summer 2022. Undergraduate student interested in the 3+2 program can apply now for the 2021 fall semester, as a BS in Kinesiology (Clinical Exercise Science) or BS in Health Science Student, until Aug. 1.
