New Sam Houston tennis complex receives waiver from planning commission

HUNTSVILLE — Construction of the state-of-the-art Chuck and Wanda Beckner Tennis Center received another approval from the Huntsville Planning Commission on Thursday.
The tennis complex, which will be located south of Bowers and Sanders Stadiums, will provide more and better courts for matches and practice, opportunities to host collegiate and high school tournaments and an upgrade in the overall experience for student athletes and spectators.
The planning commission approved a replat of the land in July 2014, and on Thursday OK’d a waiver for a modification of the subdivision standards for street paving along Bowers Blvd. The facility is being constructed on a plot of land that was originally approved for the Arbors of Sam Houston apartment complex.
City code requires 61-feet of paving on secondary-arterial roads like Bowers Blvd. However, with the waiver the university will not be required to widen the 46-foot wide road.
The Chuck and Wanda Beckner Tennis Center will include six tennis courts, a new tennis complex with locker rooms and offices and 120 bleacher seats.
MINOR PLAT APPROVED FOR SENIOR LIVING FACILITY
The development of a 49.89 tract of land along FM 247 was green-lit by the Huntsville Planning Commission after members approved a minor plat for the construction of a senior living facility.
Thursday’s decision included a right-of-way and utility easement acquisition.
Fish Pond at Huntsville is expected to be a 48-unit independent senior living community with a valuation of over $6 million.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville Planning Commission is scheduled for June 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.