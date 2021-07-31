New rector of St Stephen's Episcopal hopes to restore vibrancy of historic church

Rev. Viktoria Gotting is very clear about her goal: She wants to make St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church a sanctuary that will connect the Good News with relevance so that it might be actuated.
Beginning Sunday, she will be the new rector at St. Stephen’s Episcopal, one of the oldest churches in Huntsville. Gotting will take over leadership of the church after a 17-month search, which was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She earned a B.A. in English and Sociology from the University of Houston-Central, a Master of Divinity from The Divinity School at Harvard University and a Diploma in Anglican Studies from the University of the South, The School of Theology.
Prior to her ordination as a priest in The Episcopal Church, Gotting served for more than 25 years in health care management, as well as clinical and laboratory research administration at Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine. While still in her professional positions, Gotting explored a call to ministry through volunteer spiritual care in health care settings. She completed a residency-fellowship in hospital chaplaincy at UTMD Anderson, and following ordination, served also as a staff chaplain at [then] St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.
Rev. Gotting continued her integrative work in pastoral and health care, developing a novel para-chaplaincy ministry with more than 150 trained “pastoral assistants” active in churches. She served as an instructor in pastoral care on medical missions, training nurses’ aides in Honduras as spiritual care providers. Rev. Gotting has also trained as a mental health first-responder and community wellness advocate and has deployed in both local and regional disaster recovery efforts.
Rev. Gotting is a multimedia artist who enjoys sharing the intersections between creativity and spirituality. She brings to Huntsville an art studio dedicated to this exploration, which has offered retreats and opportunities for integrative spiritual formation through art and worship. Rev. Gotting is a daily swimmer and cyclist, and relishes time outdoors. “Huntsville,” she states, “is a natural canvas for all that I so enjoy. I am just delighted to have this opportunity to become a part of the rich ‘landscape’ of this community.”
As a celebrant of the liturgy, I am a joyful participant with God’s People, even as I lead. I am an energized storyteller and impassioned speaker, seeking to connect the Good News with relevance so that it might be actuated,” Gotting said of her preaching style.
Everyone is welcome to visit St. Stephen Episcopal Church. For the present time, services are being kept intentionally small, but with additional opportunities to worship. Sunday Holy Eucharist is at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m., while Wednesday Bible Study is at 11 a.m. followed by a noon Holy Eucharist.
The church is located at 5019 Sam Houston Avenue in Huntsville. You may contact the church at (936) 295-7226 or visit the website at www.ststephens1.org.
