The gradual reopening of Texas will continue Friday after Gov. Greg Abbott announced orders that will further loosen social distancing restrictions.
“Because of your efforts, the COVID-19 infection rate has been on the decline for the past 17 days,” Abbott said during Monday’s press conference. “Because of your efforts, and especially the work of our doctors and nurses and all our health-care providers, our hospitalization rate has held steady and our hospital capacity has remained above it.”
However, the orders have put a stranglehold on many community hospitals — many of which saw significant losses in revenue due to prior restrictions on elective surgeries.
For Huntsville Memorial Hospital CEO Steve Smith, the revenue loss is still uncertain, but knows “it’s going to be painful.”
New executive orders, though, will loosen reserves on hospital capacity, with at least 15% of Texas hospital capacity for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Also, all licensed health care professionals shall be limited in their practice by, and must comply with, any emergency rules promulgated by their respective licensing agencies dictating minimum standards for safe practice during the COVID-19 disaster.
“This is a prudent and careful move by Governor Abbott,” said David C. Fleeger, the president of the Texas Medical Association. “Our hospitals were prepared for a large surge of COVID-19 patients. Thanks to most Texans abiding by social distancing requirements, we were able to avoid that surge. However, we must significantly expand our testing capacity, our ability to monitor new cases of COVID-19 and our ability to trace their contacts to prevent a rapid resurgence of this epidemic in Texas.”
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are currently 4,118 available hospital beds within the Houston trauma service area — which includes Walker County. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 485 lab-confirmed patients within the region.
DSHS tracking statistics show that there are 6,706 cases of the virus within the same region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.