New Huntsville salon is a dream fulfilled for experienced stylist

A longtime hair stylist has fulfilled a dream of operating his own salon in his hometown.
Justin Killingsworth, who’s been cutting and styling hair for years, opened The Color Bar earlier this year with one mission in mind: to provide the best, most luxurious relaxing experience, using hair care products made with ingredients you can feel good about.
After beginning his career in Houston, Killingsworth returned to Huntsville to provide superior service at a reasonable price. He does it by hiring stylists at different skill levels. When booking an appointment, customers can select which stylist they prefer based on experience or price. Killingsworth hopes to teach those with less experience, as they work alongside him.
“That’s my goal ... to share my knowledge with my staff and hopefully they’ll become better than me one day,” Killingsworth said.
Another way that Color Bar differs from other salons is the availability of online booking without a credit card. This feature, combined with the other services that are offered, serve to promote good customer service and create an experience unlike any other.
“It’s all about meeting the guest’s expectations. We strive very hard to do that from the moment that someone walks in the door,” Killingsworth said.
To do this, Color Bar provides complimentary wine and cookies, as well as hand massages, aromatherapy, steam towels and a hair washing experience unlike any other. They also offer other services such as hydro-massage therapy and spray tanning, and are looking to add manicures, pedicures and aestheticism services soon.
“I have brought a Woodlands/Houston area salon to Huntsville. Guests say that they feel at home as soon as they walk in. We have a very light, laid-back and happy vibe here all the time,” Killingsworth said.
While he has brought a modern salon to Huntsville in hopes of becoming the first full-service spa in the area, Killingsworth always keeps his community in the center of it all. He does this by promoting other local businesses such and hosting an artisanal market that will donate its booth fees to the Rita B. Huff Adoption Center. He also continues to promote local businesses in the decor shop that he and his husband run in the front of the building, by selling various Huntsville-based goods.
“We do a lot to give back to the community. I feel like any small business needs to support its community because its community supports it,” Killingsworth said.
The Color Bar is located at 2405 Avenue I in Huntsville. More information can be found at colorbartx.com.
