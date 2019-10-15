Dance, eat and play in Downtown Huntsville after the parade.
The Downtown Business Alliance and organizations from Sam Houston State University and Huntsville ISD will host Party After the Parade Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Huntsville once homecoming festivities have wrapped up.
“This is our first time hosting an event like this and we are really looking forward to it,” said Daiquiri Beebe of Abby Realty. “We will have plenty of activities and good food for attendees. This also gives visitors the chance to see and experience downtown.”
Groups including Gamma Sigma Kappa, Project Sunshine and the HHS Buddies Club will be selling Huntsville High School and SHSU spirit gear, with a DJ performing at the gazebo and a photo booth for visitors. Attendees will also have plenty of options for food during the event, with groups selling pizza, sausage on a stick, nachos, Kona ice, baked goods, pulled pork sandwiches and more.
“We want to see a big dance party downtown with our DJ and hope everyone has a lot of fun,” Beebe added. “Parents also will not have to worry about cooking after the parade because of all the options we will have.”
Following the party, college students will have the opportunity to visit the bars downtown, including 12th Street Bar and the Patio. Bronze Star Burger and Bonnie Lu's Best Brew will be open during the event, with extended hours for visitors.
“We hope those of age will stick around after the event and visit some of the great bars and restaurants downtown,” Beebe said. “For those who would like to grab some food, we encourage them to bring cash as cards will not be accepted.”
Party After the Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. between the Walker County Courthouse and The Facemaker. The event is free and open to the public.
