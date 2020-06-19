New development brings single-family homes to Huntsville

Building up his hometown has been a lifelong dream for Huntsville High School graduate Joe White.
Despite COVID-19, developers like White have had a busy few months, with crews putting the final touches on one of Huntsville’s largest single-family residential developments.
“It’s very important to reinvest where you established your roots. It was always a dream of mine to give back to the community that gave me so much growing up,” said White, who graduated with the Hornet Class of 2009, and is a partner with Amstad Development out of College Station.
The new Huntsville development is known as Rockbridge, and according to the White, will provide affordable new housing for people coming to live and work in Huntsville.
“Being a local, I understood the needs of the community,” White added. “Quality housing at a reasonable price point on the west side of town is something this community has need for ages and I’m just thankful that we can provide that with this development.”
White said that the development will include up to 251 single-family lots, 61 of which are included in the initial phase of the project. D.R. Horton, one of America’s largest home builders, was selected as the builder, with homes ranging from 1,263 square-feet to 2,561 square-feet.
“Huntsville is one of my favorite places to invest, I know the market and I know that growth is coming, so I like to put my money where I am familiar,” White said.
White says he hopes the momentum continues throughout the area as more people come to Huntsville.
“We have some raw land that should be redeveloped here in the next couple of years,” White added. “We always feel like we have a pulse on the market and what Huntsville needs, we are just waiting for that opportunity.”
White said phase one of the project is expected to be done in the next few weeks, with the second phase to start towards the end of 2020.
“It was a great team effort to get all of this accomplished. I especially want to thank Huntsville city manager Aron Kulhavy, as well Chris DeMilliano for coordinating everything on the west side of FM 1791. They were critical in putting all the pieces in place for us.”
The Rockbridge development is located near the intersection of Hwy. 30 and FM 1791 in western Huntsville.
