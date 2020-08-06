Texas’ COVID-19 numbers appear to be improving with the rate of growth slowing down over the last week. The number of hospitalizations has also fallen significantly.
For the third consecutive day, Walker county has reported less than 15 new community cases of the coronavirus. The pace has also slowed across the state, which added 7,803 new cases on Thursday.
A total of 1,172 cases have been reported in Walker County since mid-March, with an additional 1,965 cases being reported in the seven local prison units. Nearly 700 Walker County community cases remain active.
The testing positivity rate has climbed to 17.05% as of Wednesday, the most recent figure available.
The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
