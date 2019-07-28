New chamber president talks goals, experiences one month into new role

Ray Hernandez was taught how to serve a community from an early age.
From serving his country in the United States Army to unloading cases of water for the needy, Hernandez had the notion that “you aren’t just a participant in the community, you serve your community” ingrained in his DNA.
“I once wrote down every organization that my family of 11 siblings had either been a member of or supported, and it was in the hundreds,” Hernandez said nearly four weeks after beginning in his newest venture with the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “Nobody ever asked you to volunteer and give back to the community, that was just what was expected.
My career has been an evolution of that work.”
The newest president and CEO of the local chamber is a Texas native with over two decades of experience. His previous stops included the Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce, the San Marcos Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Kyle Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.
Hernandez’s career highlights include spearheading a campaign to bring Austin Community College to northern Hays County, which he says will change the educational landscape of that area for years to come. He has also been involved in multiple bond elections, which includes a $135 million bond issue for the city of Lewisville, the largest in its history.
“I have been blessed to work alongside a great group of volunteers, which is something that I also found here,” Hernandez said. “The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce has a long history of having business-minded folks that care about what is happening in our area.
“We have been here since 1934 and it didn’t just happen overnight.”
During his first month as chamber president, Hernandez has spent much of his time learning the community by visiting with various stakeholders and community leaders.
“The mission of the Chamber is to be involved, and help with the economic growth of Huntsville and Walker County,” Hernandez said. “When I first met with the board of directors I discussed what I would do and how I would do it, but one thing I asked them for was 100 days to get time to know the community, visit with stakeholders and get a good pulse of the community. So, for the last four weeks I have been visiting with a variety of stakeholders, some very involved with the chamber and some completely not involved, and having some transparent and open conversations about where the community is going.”
During his meetings, Hernandez said that growth was a heavy topic of conversation.
“We know that growth is coming,” Hernandez added. “We’re not here to mandate what is going to happen, but merely be there to help guide it. We also want to be sure that the business community's voice is sitting at that table. More than anything, we are going to be a professional business advocacy organization to assist the members that this organization serves.
“Huntsville is poised to be a very significant economic development participant in the Houston area. The sun is bright as far as the economic outlook and the Chamber is poised to work alongside our leaders with a strong back and a passionate heart to make things happen.”
One of his early goals with the chamber will be to establish more communication with the business community.
“A big part of being successful is being open to change,” Hernandez said. “The organization that was here in 1934 is not the organization that is here today, and it won’t be the same organization that will be here in five years. At the end of the day, our job is to find out the interest of the members and make sure that we are serving those interests first.”
Hernandez takes that to heart, even with the chamber’s board of directors meetings. In the middle of a large room of community leaders sits a crown, to remind everyone of their focus.
“The crown is a little hokey, but we put it there ourselves that regardless of our titles, we are there to serve the members of this organization and in turn serve this community.”
