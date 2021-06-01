A decision on the future location of Huntsville’s city hall could be finalized as soon as tonight.
Members of the Huntsville City Council are expected to go behind closed doors during its regular session to continue deliberations regarding the possible acquisition of the abandoned Ella Smithers Hospital complex on 11th Street.
For nearly a month, council members have debated whether they wanted to construct the new city hall — funded from a 2016 bond election — at its present location or on the town’s northern edge next to the new police station. City leaders say that they need additional land at its current location for parking to surround the proposed three-story city hall. The city already owns approximately 40 acres on FM 2821 surrounding the new police station.
“Building the city hall on that (FM 2821) property would not cost the city any additional costs for the land, and the city hall personnel could remain in the old city hall until the new one was finished,” councilmember Joe Rodriquez said in a letter to The Item. ”The plan for the city hall personnel, if the new city hall is built at the same location, is for them to move to the old police department while the new city hall is being built in the present location.”
The former hospital site is currently owned by the Walker County Hospital District — a local taxing entity tasked with funding health care for indigent citizens. It was recently appraised at $2 million.
“I think that there is a certain beauty of city hall being downtown as an anchor point for citizens,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said during a meeting last month. “I think the FM 2821 location out there next to the police station, municipal court, county jail, sheriff’s office and prison isn’t the correct environment for city hall. I’m not totally convinced that it’s a bad idea, but for the people of Huntsville a more centralized location seems more palatable.”
ON THE AGENDA
During tonight’s meeting of the Huntsville City Council, lawmakers are expected to consider a budget amendment that will add $700,000 towards the construction of the city’s new service center. The funds will build a new environmental lab and a fueling station.
Other items expected to be presented include:
• adopting an ordinance that will change the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Smither Drive to an all-way stop.
• authorizing city leaders to apply and accept, if awarded, three projects through TxDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside grant.
• rejecting all bids for a parking and fencing construction project at Kate Barr Ross Park.
• nominating a member of the TIRZ No. 1 Board of Directors to serve as the chairman.
MEETING INFORMATION
Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at city hall, located at 1212 Avenue M in Huntsville. The meeting will be live streamed at huntsvilletx.gov and at itemonline.com.
