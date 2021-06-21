Nearly a third of Walker County residents are fully vaccinated.
With active cases dropping below 20 and hospitalizations at the lowest point in more than a year, county and state officials are continuing a drive to vaccinate locals from COVID-19.
According to state data, Walker County remains far behind the average marks with only 33.94% of the general population fully vaccinated, while the state average is 47.75%. Nearly 42% of all county residents have received at least one dose with a statewide average of 56.61%.
Texas received its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14. The vaccines are available to everyone age 12 and older in Texas, regardless of occupation or health status.
Health experts estimate 75% to 90% of Texans would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, which is about 22 million people, or nearly 100% of adults in the state. The CDC recommends people previously infected get vaccinated because scientists aren’t sure how long immunity lasts for them.
Walker County currently has 17 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 131 fatalities reported since the start of the pandemic.
State officials will administer the first and second doses of the vaccine on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Huntsville Public Library, located in the 12 block of 13th Street in Huntsville. Anyone can register through the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler website at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov or by calling the Texas Vaccine Support Center at (833) 832-7067.
