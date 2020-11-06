Nearly 20 area restaurants will offer discounts or a buy-one-get-one-free deal during "Restaurant Week" in Huntsville, starting Nov. 13.
The first-time event is organized by the city of Huntsville Tourism Department.
Huntsville Restaurant Week highlights Huntsville's local diverse culinary scene by promoting the restaurants, food trucks, wineries, bakeries and more. During this week, participating restaurants will offer a #HungryHuntsville special to showcase their best dish.
"We are excited to showcase Huntsville's great culinary experience,” said tourism manager Kimm Thomas. “We have 18 participating restaurants that range from coffee to fine dining. Each participating restaurant has selected a special menu item for the week. Simply look for the table tent card at a participating restaurant.”
Participating restaurants will be offering a chance to win gift cards to our local eateries and other Huntsville swag. Locals are requested to post photos of your culinary experience using the #HungryHuntsville, and you will be entered to win prizes.
Visit www.huntsvilletexas.com for a list of participating restaurants and contest guidelines.
