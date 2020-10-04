Nearly 1,900 mail-in ballots will be delivered next week

Walker County residents intent on voting by mail can expect to receive ballots early next week, according to elections manager Julie Cooper.
Almost 1,900 registered voters in the county have requested mail-in ballots — a method of voting that many Republicans have challenged leading up to the election. The county is expected to process nearly double the absentee ballots that they received in the last presidential election.
Registered voters have until Oct. 23 to request a ballot from the elections office in Walker County or any other county in Texas. Ballots must be mailed by 7 p.m. Nov. 3, Election Day. Experts say that absentee voters should submit their ballot quickly, though.
The U.S. Postal Service informed Texas in July that given the state's current mail ballot request deadline, some ballots may not be delivered to voters by Election Day, and that even if all ballots reached voters on time, there was a “significant risk” that completed ballots postmarked on or near Election Day would not be received by the state's Nov. 4 deadline.
Those wanting to hand deliver their ballot will only have one drop-off location in Walker County — the early voting clerk’s office at the Walker County Annex. The voter will be required to present a photo ID and can only submit their own ballot.
On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order that he says will enhance poll security, by allowing only one mail-in ballot drop-off site, shuttering dozens of locations in some of the state’s largest cities. Democrats have blasted the order, calling it a naked effort to suppress voters.
Poll watchers were also given permission to observe ballot deliveries at each location.
“These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting,” Abbott said.
CHANGE OF HEART
What if a mail-in voter changes their mind and wishes to cast a ballot in person? They can do so.
In such a scenario, the voter must bring their entire ballot mailings with them to the voter registration office — ballot, instructions and all envelopes.
Election workers will require the voter to sign a declaration that they wished to vote in person. Their mail-in ballot will be voided and they’ll be permitted to use a voting machine. But, there’s a catch. Voters who have a change of heart after returning their completed ballot to the elections office should stay home.
“We are asking that voters requesting to vote by mail, please follow through with their request and return the voted ballot to our office,” Cooper said.
VOTING IN PERSON
For those voting in-person, Walker County polls will be stocked with personal protective equipment like masks and hand sanitizer. Still, voters are asked to wear their own masks so as not to deplete the supply. Also, the county elections officials asked that voters be respectful of poll workers and fellow electors.
Early voting will take place from Oct. 13 until Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. There will be a pair of twelve-hour days on Oct. 20 and 27 and a pair of Saturday dates on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 from 1-5 p.m. All early voting will take place at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
