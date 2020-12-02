NE Texas man indicted on multiple counts of sexual assault of child by Walker County grand jury

A Walker County grand jury has indicted a northeast Texas man to multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child.
The indictments allege William Harold Crouse, Jr., 74, of Lavon assaulted a child on nine separate occasions between October 1996 and May 2006.
If found guilty, Crouse could face at least 25 years in prison for each of the six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He could also see additional prison terms ranging from two to 20 years for a single count of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.
Crouse was taken into custody on Nov. 10 and was released from the Walker County Jail on Nov. 28 with bonds totaling $142,500.
GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS
Joanna Bell is charged with obstruction/ retaliation (third-degree felony).
Derrick Booker is charged with theft of property (state jail felony).
Julius Brass is charged with injury to a child/ elderly/ disable with intent to bodily injury (third-degree felony).
Brandon Bryant is charged with evading arrest detention with previous conviction (state jail felony).
Jason Disman is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
William Ferguson is charged with theft of a firearm (state jail felony).
Yolanda Glaze is charged with theft of property with two or more previous convictions (state jail felony).
Donte Houston is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Charleston Johnston is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (third-degree felony).
Derrick Perry is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Sheldon Ross is charged with DWI with a child under 15-years-old (state jail felony).
Brain Welch is charged with evading arrest detention with previous convictions and burglary of a building (state jail felony).
James Willis is charged with manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (second-degree felony).
Brandon Carter is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (second-degree felony).
Santos Cavazos is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Tracy Clark is charged with manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (second-degree felony).
William Crouse is charged with six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child (first-degree felony), one count of sexual assault of a child (second-degree felony) and two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact (third-degree felony).
Chase Emmons is charged with possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).
Roger Lawrence is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony).
Derrick Perry is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle (third-degree felony).
Jeremy White is charged with insurance fraud (state jail felony).
Bo Tarver is charged with manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (second-degree felony).
Hipolito Varela is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle (third-degree felony).
Jason Elliston is charged with third or more DWI (third-degree felony).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.