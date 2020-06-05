The U.S. unemployment rate fell unexpectedly in May to 13.3% — still on par with what the nation witnessed during the Great Depression — as states loosened their coronavirus lockdowns and businesses began recalling workers.
The government said Friday that the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month, driving unemployment down from 14.7% in April.
The May job gain, which confounded economists' expectations of another round of severe losses, suggests that thousands of stores, restaurants, gyms and other companies reopened and rehired more quickly than many analysts had forecast.
Still, it raises a key question for businesses and unemployed workers: How fast will the rebound proceed? For hiring to continue at a solid pace, businesses will probably need to see signs that consumers are starting to resume their pre-outbreak habits of shopping and dining out.
“With more jobs added and beating expectations, it's my hope that we have passed the trough of the pandemic's damage and we will continue to improve as America's economy reopens,” said Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX 8th). "Our top economic priority must be to ensure the 41 million Americans who lost their jobs temporarily don’t lose them permanently. Congress must act to help Main Street businesses rebuild their workforce quickly by redesigning the CARES Act emergency unemployment benefit so it doesn’t continue to act as a barrier to getting people back to work.
The number of people applying for unemployment benefits has declined for nine straight weeks. And the total number of Americans receiving such aid has essentially leveled off.
The overall job cuts have widened economic disparities: While the unemployment rate for white Americans was 12.4% May, it was 17.6% for Hispanics and 16.8% for African-Americans.
Even with the surprising gain in May, it may take months for all those who lost work in April and March to find jobs. Some economists forecast the rate could remain in double-digits through the November elections and into next year.
For weeks, economists had warned that unemployment in May could hit 20% or more.
"If we don’t reconnect workers to available jobs, more businesses will fail, the economic recovery will be slower, and the painful recession will last longer,” Brady added. “That’s why I’ve introduced the Return-to-Work Bonus, that transforms emergency unemployment benefits into a $1,200 bonus for the jobless to return to work.
"Without this crucial change, in some states nearly three out of four jobless are being paid more on unemployment than their previous wages at work. This makes it nearly impossible for local businesses to hire — which is unhealthy for workers, businesses, and America."
Erica Groshen, a labor economist at Cornell University and a former commissioner of the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, said hiring could ramp up relatively quickly in the coming months and reduce unemployment to low double-digits by year’s end.
“Then my inclination is that it will be a long, slow slog,” she said.
Until most Americans are confident they can shop, travel, eat out and fully return to their other spending habits without fear of contracting the virus, the economy is likely to remain sluggish.
