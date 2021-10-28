National Forests and Grasslands in Texas forest supervisor retires

LUFKIN – After 31 years with the Forest Service, including five years in Lufkin with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas, Eddie Taylor is ready to begin a new chapter in life. His first day of retirement will be Sunday, October 31.
Eddie has served as the Forest Supervisor since 2016; his first Forest Service job was in South Carolina, studying red‐ cockaded woodpeckers at the Southern Research Station, where he published several articles. Eddie has been instrumental in developing artificial cavity techniques and transferring knowledge across federal and state agencies.
During his tenure with the agency, he worked as a wildlife technician, a wildlife biologist, a wildlife program manager on two national forests, a district ranger on two districts, a deputy forest supervisor, and a forest supervisor.
“I feel so fortunate for the last five years to serve as your Forest Supervisor on the National Forests and Grasslands in
Texas,” said Taylor. “It has been inspiring and at the same time humbling to work with so many amazing people, both internal and external to the Forest Service.”
Over the past 5-years, Mr. Taylor’s team on the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas has achieved unprecedented success in habitat management and ecosystem restoration through historically high vegetation management and prescribed burning accomplishments.
“It has been an absolute joy to lead the NFGT team for the last five years,” said Taylor.
Kimpton Cooper, District Ranger for the Angelina and Sabine National Forests, will be the Acting Forest Supervisor until a new Forest Supervisor is selected. “Our employees and partners will dearly miss Eddie,” Cooper said. “He has embodied the Forest Service values of service, interdependence, and conservation, and he has led by example in many respects, above
all by treating everyone with respect. I’m confident Eddie’s legacy and example will guide us for many years to come.”
