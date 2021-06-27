National Championship parade set for Monday

It’s been over a month since Sam Houston hoisted it’s first FCS National Championship.
But the party will continue on Monday.
The 2020 National Champions will be celebrated with full fanfare in a parade through downtown Huntsville.
The parade will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and follow the traditional route, beginning on 19th Street, traveling down Sam Houston Avenue, turning west on 11th Street and ending on Ray Black Drive. The parade will include student-athletes, coaches, administrators, invited guests, local officials and other honorees.
At approximately 6:45 p.m. there will be a ceremony outside of the Walker County Courthouse to honor the Bearkats who defeated South Dakota State 23-21to secure Sam Houston’s first FCS national title. Mayor Andy Brauninger and Walker County Judge Danny Pierce will read proclamation during the ceremony, while KSAM’s voice of the Bearkats, Rob Hipp, will serve as the event’s Master of Ceremonies and formally introduce the National Champions.
The parade’s theme will be “Bearkat Spirit” and participants are encouraged to decorate their entries in Bearkat Orange and White. Trophies will be awarded for most creative, most spirited and best use of theme.
