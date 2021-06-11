National Alumni Association awards scholarships to local Huntsville High graduates

The National Alumni Association of Samuel Walker Houston High School recently awarded scholarships to four 2021 graduates of Huntsville High School.
Recipients of the Rayford Jenkins Outstanding Minority Scholar Award were: KeNysha Johnson, who will be attending the University of Houston; Sasha Johnson, who will be attending Sam Houston State University; and Kristasia Polk, who will be attending Texas Southern University. Each scholarship is valued at $1,000.
The Rayford Jenkins Outstanding Minority Scholar Award was established by the family of Rayford Jenkins, a Huntsville native and a graduate of Sam Houston High School where he was an outstanding scholar-athlete. He won a full scholarship to attend Alcorn State University in Jackson, Mississippi and was later drafted into the NFL.
After serving his country as a US Army military policeman, Rayford settled in Houston, Texas, where he worked in the community encouraging young people to get their education and promoting community service. This is the second year that this scholarship has been awarded.
The National Alumni Association of Samuel Walker Houston High School awarded a $750 to Kayla Cooper, salutatorian of HHS Class of 2021. She plans to attend Prairie View A&M University.
The National Alumni Association resumed its scholarships program in 2019. Awards are funded by donations. The Scholarship Committee is chaired by Dr. Shirley T. Wallace.
