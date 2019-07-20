Like millions of others around the world, Mary Henry, watched televised 50th anniversary retrospectives of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission yesterday and that “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” was taken on the lunar surface.
Henry, a former NASA secretary now living in Huntsville, worked directly with the three mission astronauts and the countless engineers that were the unsung heroes of the mission. Henry — the former Mary Yarbrough Dunseith — started working at NASA Mission Control in Houston when she was 20 years old, and to this day can vividly recall her experiences of standing in the control center as mission commander Neil Armstrong, lunar module pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and command module pilot Michael Collins set foot on the moon.
“It still gives me goosebumps to this day,” Mary said. “I can still hear all of the CAPCOM saying that we are a go for launch.
“When they started orbiting the moon you could hear a pin drop in the control center. Then once they landed you saw nothing but grinning and happiness from everyone, but almost as soon as they stepped on the moon the back room started working on how to get the astronauts back home safely. Then as soon as we got the astronauts back home it was total eruption. To this day, I still grin when I think about it.”
Mary, who was 22 during the Apollo 11 mission, became famous across the country as the secretary that put the President on hold.
“The President always wants to talk to the astronauts no matter where they are,” Mary said. So, President Nixon’s office was trying to call the control center, but couldn’t get through due to the craziness surrounding the mission. They tried to find another number and called the SPAN (Spacecraft Analysis) room where I was there by myself. When the call came in I answered the phone and the gentleman said he was the President and needed to get into the control center. I said, yes sir .... you are the president of what company? He said of the United States of America and I was like, ‘Oh.’
“I had to put him on hold so I could find out where they wanted me to transfer him too.”
During the mission Mary worked as a secretary in the Apollo Program Office under program manager George Low by day, and then in the SPAN room at night. The SPAN room is where the spacecraft program support team is stationed. The engineers in the SPAN room would work to solve any anomaly that would happen during the mission.
Mary was at Mission Control Center (now known as the Johnson Space Center) though most of the Apollo missions, starting just after the tragic fire in the Apollo 1 mission. Her husband, Lyn Dunseith, was the MSC Network Chief during the Apollo 11 mission, making him the head of the computer side of the control center.
“My dad really never talked about the mission … we really didn’t learn a lot about him until is eulogy,” Mary’s son Thomas Dunseith said. “He was responsible for getting the astronauts to and from the moon and is really an unsung hero of the mission.
“These guys were the ones that told John F. Kennedy that we could go to the moon … my dad was on vacation when James told the President that, but he was one of the main ones that made it happen.”
After Lyn’s death Mary moved to Huntsville to be closer to her family in Crockett. She then opened Pack and Ship on Hwy. 30, which is still in business today.
Looking back 50 years later, Mary is a little sad, but is excited to see all of the positivity surrounding the space program currently.
“A collective group can get the job done,” Mary added. “Back then, everyone was pro getting the job done and pro NASA, that is what was so great about the mission.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.