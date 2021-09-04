Muster Festival returns to put spotlight on veterans, first responders

After a two-year hiatus, the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum Muster Festival is back to unite veterans and first responders with the community for a fun-filled day, honoring the heroes of Walker County.
This year’s event will be uniquely special not only due to the festival having been canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but for its coincidence with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
The day will begin early with a 5K Ruck / Fun March, followed by the Sortie Bike Ride charity motorcycle event, which will conclude at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum at 10 a.m. for a short memorial ceremony at the flag pole.
The festivities will coincide, stretching across the H.E.A.R.T.S. museum to include the Texas Prison Museum grounds next door as well, with demonstrative first responder vehicles, bounce houses and a car and truck show for the community to show off their own rides. A bake sale, food trucks and face painting will also be on hand to provide something for all visitors to enjoy.
“Having the whole community participate is the biggest thing. It means so much to all of us to do this for the community and especially to educate the children on what veterans do, where they come from and what the museums are all about,” said Kenneth Lee, the president of the board of directors at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum, adding that both museums will be open to the public and free of charge throughout the event.
Each year, the festival has been bigger than the last, with 2019’s event welcoming over 1,000 visitors. After last year’s cancelation, event organizers are hoping that this year’s Muster Festival sees the support of a large turnout, especially in the midst of their continued fundraising efforts for the integration of a permanent Vietnam Memorial Wall.
While attending the festival is free and open to the public, all proceeds from participation in the 5K Ruck / Fun March, Sortie Bike Ride and car and truck show, as well as the bake sale, silent auction and a raffle drawing for a generator, will go towards the museum and meeting its fundraising goal. Starting now through the day of the festival, those who spend $10 or more on gift shop items will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win the generator, provided by VFW Post 58871.
Those wishing to register for the 5K Ruck / Fun March can sign up at the museum or contact race organizer Liesa Hackett at ladyvetliesa@gmail.com. To join in the Sortie Bike Ride, contact organizer Ace Hagan at (713) 252-5173. To contribute items to the bake sale, contact organizer Sue Robinson via email at viviansue1101@gmail.com or call the museum at (936) 295-5959.
The Muster Festival, held at 463 State Hwy. 75 N in Huntsville, will kick off at 10 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.
