Rural veterans will soon have access to mental health support through a local clergy.
HEARTS Veterans Museum will host a community clergy training program September 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event will help develop local clergy to support veterans struggling with mental health and reintegration to civilian life.
“A lot of clergy in rural areas of the country do not have a lot of information on veterans returning to the community,” HEARTS Museum board secretary Liesa Hackett said. “The program was started to combat the lack of information and educate local clergy on mental health.”
Many Veterans and their family members seek help for their problems from clergy because they feel the faith community can provide anonymity, confidentiality and a stigma-free environment. Yet clergy members sometimes have limited knowledge about readjustment difficulties and the unique health issues such as post-traumatic stress or depression common among returning warriors.
“The VA is coming here to train the local clergy,” Hackett added. “One of the most difficult issues for returning is the lack of structure in civilian life compared to military life.”
The Community Training Partner Initiative offers critical resources to educate and support the faith community. The objectives for the training are the ability to identify potential conflicts between civilian and military cultures. Clergy also work to identify actions to assist military personnel and their families with a healthy adjustment to a civilian culture. Clergy identify the types of common military events that can cause adjustment problems for military personnel and the psychiatric and psychological responses that often follow.
“Many veterans are afraid to ask for help because of the independent military culture they are used to,” Hackett said. “Families also need to learn to find the signs of trauma and mental illness to get their loved one the help they need.”
Mental health is considered another battle for veterans following military service. According to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, nearly 30% of Vietnam veterans have suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), with veterans from the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars showing PTSD rates between 11-25%. Suicide is an increasing problem within the veteran community.
“We want to make sure the veterans have the resources they need to find the help the require,” Hackett added. “This program can absolutely save lives and it can really benefit not only the veterans, but our entire community.”
Registration for the event closes August 30. To register for the event, visit www.cctphuntsvilletxsep19.eventbrite.com.
