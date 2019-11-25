A chainsaw was stolen from a Huntsville storage unit Friday night.
Police were called to I-45 Self Storage, located in the 700 block of Interstate 45 around 10 a.m. Saturday, when the owner reported the break-in. Officers say between 4:30 p.m. Friday night and 9 a.m. Saturday morning, an unknown suspect cut off the lock to a unit and stole a chainsaw, valued at $250.
“We are currently reviewing video and processing the scene,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We hope the evidence will lead to our suspect.”
Tools, TV stolen in home burglaries
A TV and a Blu-ray player were stolen after a man gained entry into a Huntsville home Saturday night.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Samantha Lane around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, after the homeowner reported a break-in. Police say between 4 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday, an unknown suspect broke into the home and stole the property, valued around $600.
“Because the suspect forced entry, we may have a better chance of collecting physical evidence,” Landrum said. “The items are entered as stolen and we believe it will lead us to our suspect.”
In a separate incident, police say an unknown suspect entered a garage, located in the 2100 block of Avenue. S between 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and 10 a.m. Sunday morning, taking a generator and several tools, valued at $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.