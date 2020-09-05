MRC Creekside names new nursing director

MRC Creekside Retirement Community in Huntsville has a new nursing director.
Recently, Teri Ficklen assumed the role at the local nursing home after previously serving as the nursing supervisor and assistant director of nursing. Following a brief hiatus to focus on family, she has now returned to MRC Creekside as the Director of Nursing.
“The Director of Nursing at Creekside is a key leadership role that guides the quality of care and culture of compassion that is so important for our elders,” said James Logan, the executive director at Creekside. “In today’s pandemic conditions, the director of nursing is also the driver behind excellent infection control and proper protocol. That’s why we are so overjoyed to have Teri at the helm during such an unpreceded time. She has a proven record of strength and steadiness under pressure. She is also a phenomenal clinician who truly gives her all to the residents. Creekside is truly blessed.”
Ficklen has a broad experience in healthcare, as she has served in various roles throughout her career. Her experience ranges from serving at Pediatric ICU nursing in Lubbock and at Memorial Hermann in Houston to playing a key role for 13 years in the operations of Dr. Ficklen’s medical practice at Turtle Creek Medical in Huntsville. She even helped start and oversee a hospital case management support company.
Ficklen is originally from Tomball and a graduate of Tomball High School. She attended Texas Tech University and subsequently received her RN from Methodist Hospital in Lubbock. She went on to earn her BSN from Texas Tech University School of Nursing.
Ficklen moved to Huntsville in 1998 where her husband, Dr. David Ficklen, started his medical practice upon completing residency. The duo has raised their five children in Huntsville, all of which attended Alpha Omega Academy, and now their granddaughters are representing the second generation at the academy. Ficklen and her family have been members of Fellowship of Huntsville Church for over 21 years.
“I know that this is where I am meant to be,” Ficklen said. “I can bring my skill set and passion to an organization that values the same kind of compassion and integrity that I also value. It’s a great fit.”
Creekside is a member of the Methodist Retirement Communities, a not-for-profit service ministry providing senior housing and health care services in Texas for more than 55 years. MRC owns and operates communities throughout Texas, including in Bryan, College Station, Corpus Christi, Huntsville, Lufkin, Texarkana, La Porte, League City and soon in Fort Worth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.