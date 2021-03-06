Because of their aim to entertain every member of your family, the films of Walt Disney Animation Studios are often home to some very on-the-nose messaging about love, friendship, family, and other broad heartwarming concepts that, if executed poorly, can grow grating in the minds of adult viewers. When they’re done right, though, the simplicity of the messages within these films can be their greatest strength. Say what you want to say directly, then drape it in plenty of rich visual metaphors and dazzling storytelling, and you’ve got a classic.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” is a film about the power of trust and unity, concepts it immediately lays out through an extended explanation of its backstory and mythology, then expands upon through a quest narrative packed with some of the most awe-inspiring visuals in recent Disney history. It’s not subtle, nor is it particularly complex, but through the directness of its story, the power of its look, and the charisma of its cast, this fantasy adventure becomes a thrilling, soul-lifting journey.
Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) is a young warrior living in Heart, one of five regions of a now-splintered land once called Kumandra. Centuries earlier, Kumandra was one nation guided and guarded by a race of magical dragons, but after a war with a race of dark monsters, the land was divided, and Heart was the only region left with a trace of dragon magic, something every other realm in the land still wants a piece of. When the struggle for that magic serves to only further break the world, Raya takes it upon herself to locate the legendary last dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina), and drive out the darkness once and for all.
This ultimately takes the form of an extended magical quest, as Raya and Sisu journey through the various regions of Kumandra, searching for pieces of a magical gem that should give them the power they need to save the world. Along the way, they meet everyone from an enterprising young congee chef (Izaac Wang) to a gentle giant (Benedict Wong) to a baby who’s also an expert thief (Thalia Tran). Through it all, a theme emerges: Raya is quick to draw her sword, brimming with distrust, and eager to achieve things alone, while Sisu is overflowing with warmth and optimism, still hoping for the good in everyone, in part because she hasn’t been around for the last 500 years.
It’s this juxtaposition between Raya’s standoffishness and Sisu’s warmth that forms the backbone of the story, as the two friends journey through various regions built with deft, dazzling design by the “Raya and the Last Dragon” animation team. Their story isn’t entirely ironclad, and it’s clear that certain narrative shortcuts were taken over the course of breaking down the plot, but the directness of the film’s intentions is both refreshing and admirable. This is a story about a young girl learning that the world doesn’t have to be as cruel as she’s been led to believe, and that emotional anchor keeps the entire film rooted in a deeply realized sense of heart.
The visuals, overseen by directors Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada, serve to both underline the film’s heart and expand the metaphors at work in the story, often to breathtaking effect. There’s a reason Sisu is a water dragon, and a reason Kumandra is a land covered by rivers beset by monsters who hate water. If there’s anything stronger than the film’s emotional core, it’s the way in which “Raya and the Last Dragon” uses water (developed with stunning realism) to convey continuity, change, and rebirth. It’s a film about growth, about the importance of the journey above the destination, and about the ways in which we can replenish our world in our own small ways, and the visuals imbue those themes with a sense of real magic.
All of these elements, combined with phenomenal voice acting led by Tran and Awkwafina, combine to make one of the most effective Disney animated films in recent memory, packed with the visual power of “Frozen” and the emotional resonance of “Inside Out.” “Raya and the Last Dragon” is a special movie, overflowing with life and meaning and real emotional resonance, and it seems destined to go down in history as a Disney classic.
—
‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ is now in theaters and on Disney+.
