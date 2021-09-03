There’s an understandable craving, always but especially right now, for the kind of cozy television we feel like we could watch for days on end, and from the outside looking in, “Only Murders in the Building” certainly fits that bill. It’s a series set in a beautiful apartment building, starring two comedy legends, and seems to present the idea that they’ll basically just be allowed to have fun with each other for 10 episodes as they try to solve a murder. Throw in the costumes and the production design, and it feels like something tailor-made for an afternoon on the couch under a blanket.
Now that it’s arrived, it’s safe to say that “Only Murders in the Building” – created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman ad streaming on Hulu – definitely fits right into its cozy TV scaffolding, but where the show really sets itself apart is in the chances that it’s willing to take. In an age when many perfectly pleasant shows are able to coast by on curb appeal, this comedy series digs deeper, peeling back its layers until you’re not just entertained, but obsessed.
The series follows three residents of an upscale New York City apartment building: Washed-up TV actor Charles (Martin), washed-up theater director Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), a young woman who…won’t really tell anyone what she’s up to, other than to say that she’s renovating the apartment once owned by her aunt. At first, they’ve got nothing in common other than living in the same building and, unbeknownst to them, the love of the same true crime podcast. That all changes when one of the building’s residents turns up dead, and a chance encounter leads Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to the same realization: They could use their true crime passions to solve the murder themselves, and maybe even record a podcast about it.
It's a wonderfully elegant comedic setup dreamed up by Martin and Hoffman, the kind of thing you could easily see playing out as little more than pleasant, brisk, upscale sitcom, as Martin and Short throw out flashy character work and physical comedy while Gomez layers in some mystery. And indeed, if that’s all you’re looking for, “Only Murders in the Building” certainly has it. The characters are inviting, the dialogue brisk and witty, and the setup dark without going into squirm-worthy territory. It’s all very beautifully structured, and if you love a cozy murder mystery, it’s got what you’re after.
What pushes “Only Murders in the Building” past that territory and into something deeper is the same kind of attention to detail that other recent mystery success like “Knives Out” have employed. From the very beginning, there’s more to these characters and their respective worlds than just trying to keep themselves occupied with a murder. Martin and Hoffman wisely dig deeper into everything from Oliver’s personal failures to Charles’ loneliness to the secrets Mabel chooses to keep from her new collaborators, and each of the three main performers rises to the material with grace and charm. There’s even the sense, however faint in the opening episode, that the show is willing to go darker and stranger the longer it runs, as the mystery deepens and the characters’ relationship to that mystery evolves. The result is one of the most instantly addictive shows you’re liable to find anywhere this year, a show brimming with comedic promise and character building while also delivering the mystery goods worthy of its true crime-obsessed lead characters.
‘Only Murders in the Building’ is now streaming on Hulu.
