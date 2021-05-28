MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Cruella’ is too much

When Disney tells you they’re making a live-action film mapping the origin story of the legendarily campy villain from “101 Dalmatians,” you kind of expect things to get a bit over-the-top, and indeed everything about “Cruella” in the lead-up to its release definitely suggested we should expected something that really went for it. From playful needle drops to Emma Stone and Emma Thompson chewing scenery at each other to extravagant costumes by Jenny Beavan, this was a film that from the beginning seemed to understand that it needed to be something rather heightened.
That understanding is certainly an asset for “Cruella,” but in the end the film suffers from an almost pathological sense of too much-ness, an obsession with being over-the-top that’s so pervasive and ceaseless that the film loops back around from being enjoyably campy to just being overwhelming. Though it’s anchored by the gleeful work of Stone and Thompson and takes a few admirable swings in the direction of something new, in the end “Cruella” is doomed to mediocrity simply because it refuses to let up and sit with its own choices, even for a second of its overlong runtime.
After a brief prologue sets her up as an orphan living as a pickpocket in 1960s London, the action of “Cruella” proper picks up in the city in the 1970s, as the title character (Stone) is still stealing for a living alongside her best friends Horace (Paul Walter Hauser) and Jasper (Joel Fry) while yearning for something more. Since childhood, Estella (Cruella’s real name) has longed to be a fashion designer, and when her friends snag her a gig at a trendy department store, she finally sees her opening and manages to catch the eye of powerful fashion icon Baroness von Hellman (Thompson), who’s as egotistical as she is brilliant. Working for the Baroness feels like Estella’s ticket to the big time, but when she realizes that the elder designer will never let the work of her underlings outshine her even for a second, it’s time to take what she feels is rightfully hers. It’s time for her alter ego, Cruella, to steal the show.
This realization sets off the primary meat of the film’s story, as Estella begins to dive deeper into her dark side in an effort to not just make her way in the fashion industry, but settle a personal grudge against the Baroness which runs deeper than even she knows. When the film is firing on these particular cylinders – with the chemistry between Stone and Thompson acting as its fuel – it’s really working. Director Craig Gillespie knows he’s got two monumentally talented stars at his disposable, and there are wonderful scenes over the course of the film where that knowledge allows him to simply get out of the way and let them work their campy magic. When the film takes that approach, “Cruella” is an absolute delight to behold.
The problem, though, is that it’s an approach that’s limited by the film’s own Disney-centric constraints. This is, after all, a “101 Dalmatians” prequel, and therefore needs the requisite connective tissue to tie it back to that beloved animated classic. This means the film is weighed down by all manner of convoluted subplots that will eventually form the backbone for a film in which Cruella sets out to murder a bunch of puppies for the reward of a fur coat, and while “Cruella” isn’t interested in digging too deep into that dark subplot, it does spend entirely too much time attempting to justify what happens later. That’s a problem with a lot of prequels, but it seems to weigh down this film with particular power, especially when we’d rather be watching a movie about two fashion designers having an epic rivalry.
And then there are the other choices Gillespie makes over the course of the film, choices that bog down the joy of Stone and Thompson’s performances and the sheer majesty of Beavan’s costume work. The more elaborate costume drama scenes move too fast and attempt to lean too hard into a “punk rock” aesthetic to really make a visual impression, the film’s reliance on source music and constant needle drops is so persistent that it becomes a distraction, and the movie’s need to make every single element about “101 Dalmatians” in some way bogs down any sense of real pathos Stone is trying to inject into the character. This is supposed to be a movie about how a personality forms, essentially how a supervillain is made. Instead it’s a string of justifications that are more about continuity than character, and the film is poorer for it.
There’s enough fun to be had watching Stone and Thompson tear through the film to justify its existence, but like an overflowing ball gown trailing out behind a moving car, in the end “Cruella” is just too much, and the result is a film with an often baffling lack of focus.
—
‘Cruella’ is in theaters and on Disney+ Friday.
