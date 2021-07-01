Motorists face highest Fourth of July gas prices since 2018

Texans hitting the road for the Fourth of July can expect to pay some of the highest gas prices in at least three years, analysts say.
A gallon of regular gas cost an average of $2.79 across the state Wednesday and that could increase as a record 3.3 million Texans are expected to travel by car this weekend. The American Automobile Association forecasts that a record 43.6 million Americans will hit the road for a holiday getaway.
“Higher gas prices won’t deter road trippers this summer. In fact, we’re expecting record-breaking levels of car travel this July Fourth,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Though prices are around $1 more per gallon compared to this same time last year, travelers are likely to look for more free activities or eat out less, but still take their vacations as planned.”
Drivers are reporting lower gas prices both south and west of Huntsville. The average in Walker County is $2.78 per gallon, while drivers in nearby Montgomery County are saving nearly a nickel per gallon. However, prices in Houston County are at $2.90.
INRIX, a private company that provides location-based data and analytics for traffic, projects that drivers in major metro areas could see nearly double the delays versus typical times.
“With travelers eager to hit the road this summer, we’re expecting nationwide traffic volumes to increase about 15% over normal this holiday weekend. Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delays,” says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst, INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon, along with Monday mid-day.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking 3rd lowest in the country, AAA experts say. Mississippi and Louisiana pay the least for gas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.