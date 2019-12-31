A 1999 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from a Huntsville home Sunday night.
Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Old Houston Road around 6 a.m. Monday morning, after a resident reported the motorcycle stolen. Officers say between 8 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 a.m. Monday, an unknown suspect stole the motorcycle – valued at $2,000 – off the street.
“We canvassed the area looking for the bike but were unable to find it,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It has been entered as stolen so we hope to recover it soon.”
