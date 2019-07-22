Local police have reported a stolen motorcycle from a Huntsville apartment complex.
Police say a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle had its ignition punched out, before being hotwired and ultimately stolen from the Arbors Apartment complex, located at 555 Bowers Boulevard between Wednesday afternoon and Friday evening. The motorcycle was listed for sale on Facebook, where police say the suspect may have identified it for theft.
“We are following leads but do not currently have a suspect,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We will keep working to find and apprehend the suspect.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
