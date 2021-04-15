Huntsville Police are investigating after more than $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen from an outdoors motorsports store in the southern part of the city.
Reports from the Huntsville Police Department say that four all-terrain vehicles were stolen from Big D Marine and Powersports, located in the 200 block of Hwy. 19. Police spokesman Lt. Jim Barnes said that it appears that thieves cut through a chain-linked fence to gain entry.
Barnes said that detectives have processed the scene and recovered some evidence.
“From our experience, this appears to be professionals from out of town,”Barnes noted.
Anyone with information on the burglary is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
