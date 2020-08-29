Mail-in voting has become one or the main topic of conversations around the 2020 Presidential Election. Some like President Donald Trump call it a fraud, while some call it a necessary option for voting in the midst of a health pandemic.
However, it could be an even more important option this year.
Election officials across the country report they are finding it exceptionally difficult to recruit sufficient volunteer poll workers to help process in-person voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This prompted the Walker County elections office to take preemptive measures, recently receiving official approval for a countywide poll place program. However, instead of the usual 16 precinct voting stations, there will only be 11 on Election Day — five of which are projected to have long wait lines. But, for the first time in its history voters in Walker County will be able choose the voting precinct they utilize on Election Day.
Julie Cooper, elections manager, said that recruitment from returning workers, local party chairs and other organizations for new workers have been “outstanding.” However, nearly 102 workers will be needed for Election Day, including 22 designated reserve clerks who will serve as priority replacement workers in the event that a worker becomes compromised or is unable to carry out their election duty. It’s a large jump for Walker County, which staged 91 election workers in 2016 and 68 in 2018 with 16 polling locations.
With an aging volunteer workforce, the reserve might be a necessity.
“In Walker County the average age of an election worker is 67 and we are fortunate to have 75 percent of our veteran workers return for this November,” Cooper said.
Lack of poll workers is a nationwide concern. That’s why many state election officials, Democrat and Republican, have urged the public to vote by mail despite Trump’s dire warning, cited without proof, that mail voting will result in a rigged election.
Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for Common Cause, told USA TODAY that President Donald Trump is laying the groundwork “for his supporters to believe that the election is not properly conducted so they rally behind him when or if he challenges the results.”
Trump predicts a surge of mail voting will overwhelm the Postal Service and could even cause a vote-counting delay into next year to determine the winner of the presidential election.
It does take longer to process mail-in votes, but Postmaster General Louis DeJoy assured Congress last week that the Postal Service can deliver the nation’s election mail securely and on time.
Election officials fear that with so many fewer poll workers, exceptionally lengthy in-person voting lines will discourage some voters, especially the elderly, from casting ballots.
Walker County officials are preparing to send off absentee ballots to registered voters. They have also provided for 16 days of in-person early voting, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30 at the Walker County Storm Shelter instead of the Walker County Annex.
“The decision to move early voting to the Walker County Storm Shelter was not an easy one, but one for the betterment of our voters and community,” Cooper said. “With the move, we’ve been able to take the challenges of COVID-19 and turn it into something grand. For the first time ever, Walker County has been given the opportunity to put into action a plan, which will allow for 45 voting stations, 10 voter check-ins and three dedicated full-time curbside clerks, all while still maintaining safe social distancing among voters.”
Those who are over the age of 65, have a disability, are confined to jail or will be outside the county during early voting and election day can apply to vote by mail. The application must be received by the election’s office by Oct. 23.
In the last presidential election, more than 20,000 county voters cast ballots, the vast majority in-person at the16 precinct polling stations.
Anyone interested in serving as an election worker or want to apply to vote by mail should contact the Walker County elections office at (936) 436-4959.
